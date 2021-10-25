Four West Midlands Police (WMP) officers have been injured following disorder after the Coventry City and Derby Count game at the weekend.

WMP said they are investigating the incident following the trouble at the CBS arena on Saturday 23rd October.

A fight broke out in the stands between rival fans around 16:30 hours, which officers dealt with. A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

As fans left, further disorder took place outside the stadium, which officers brought under control before the crowd was dispersed.

At least four police officers were injured; one suffered a dislocated shoulder and was treated in hospital.

Three other officers thankfully suffered only minor injuries.

Brandon Mall, of Dartmouth Road, Coventry, has been charged with affray and was due before Coventry Magistrates Court today.

Assistant Chief Constable Jayne Meir said:

“While the vast majority of football fans attend matches to enjoy the game, it is wholly unacceptable that officers get injured during violence like that seen yesterday.

“A full investigation is under way in partnership with the club and those found to have taken part in the disorder face prosecution and a ban from future matches.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact WMP via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting investigation number 20/1609727/21.

