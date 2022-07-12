Four Police officers were hospitalised yesterday (11th July) after two immediate response vehicles were involved in a “serious” collision during the early hours of the morning.
Merseyside Police said that the two response vehicles responded on blue-lights to two separate emergency calls when they collided with each other in Tuebrook.
Two male and two female officers were taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.
Two of the officers have since been discharged from hospital.
It is understood that no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Sergeant Steve Smith from Merseyside Police, Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:
“We are carrying out an investigation into the collision and CCTV and witness enquiries are underway.
“I would ask anyone who was driving along West Derby Road in the early hours of this morning who witnessed the collision or can assist us with our investigation to contact us.
“Road closures will remain in place today while we carry out our enquiries and I would like to thank the public for their patience while this incident is being dealt with.”
