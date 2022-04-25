Four people have been stabbed to death in a house in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Response team officers were sent to the scene following reports of a disturbance at a home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, at about 01:40 BST on Monday.

When officers arrived, they had to force entry to gain access to the property.

Inside, they found four people suffering what are believed to be stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, all four people – three women and a man – were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station.

It is thought that all five people were known to each other.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Directorate are investigating.

Police said next of kin are being contacted.

