Four people have been stabbed to death in a house in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Response team officers were sent to the scene following reports of a disturbance at a home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, at about 01:40 BST on Monday.
When officers arrived, they had to force entry to gain access to the property.
Inside, they found four people suffering what are believed to be stab injuries.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, all four people – three women and a man – were pronounced dead at the scene.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station.
It is thought that all five people were known to each other.
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Directorate are investigating.
Police said next of kin are being contacted.
Follow Emergency Services News on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to contact@emergency-services.news
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below