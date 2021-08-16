Detectives from the Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired into a crowd in Camden shortly before 22:10hrs on Saturday, 14 August.
A large crowd was attending a BBQ in a communal open space in Clarence Gardens, NW1, when five males arrived and indiscriminately discharged a firearm, injuring four people.
Police, including firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.
Four people are currently recovering in a local hospital. They are a 19-year-old woman, a 17-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman.
Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.
The Specialist Crime North Reactive team are investigating the incident.
DS Val John-Baptiste, of Specialist Crime North, said:
“I need to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in and around Clarence Gardens, NW1.
“We thoroughly investigate every shooting in London – every incident and every weapon on our streets is of great concern to us.
“We know that Londoners feel exactly the same, and that’s why it is vital that anyone with information shares with us what they know, either directly with police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”
Police appeal to anyone with footage of the incident and or any information to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7619/14 August.
Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
No arrests have been made.
Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
No descriptions of the attackers, that’s strange, or just politically correct?