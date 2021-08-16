Detectives from the Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired into a crowd in Camden shortly before 22:10hrs on Saturday, 14 August.

A large crowd was attending a BBQ in a communal open space in Clarence Gardens, NW1, when five males arrived and indiscriminately discharged a firearm, injuring four people.

Police, including firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

Four people are currently recovering in a local hospital. They are a 19-year-old woman, a 17-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman.

Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

The Specialist Crime North Reactive team are investigating the incident.

DS Val John-Baptiste, of Specialist Crime North, said:

“I need to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in and around Clarence Gardens, NW1.

“We thoroughly investigate every shooting in London – every incident and every weapon on our streets is of great concern to us.

“We know that Londoners feel exactly the same, and that’s why it is vital that anyone with information shares with us what they know, either directly with police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Police appeal to anyone with footage of the incident and or any information to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7619/14 August.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

No arrests have been made.

