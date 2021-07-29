Four Metropolitan Police officers have been told they have no case to answer for misconduct following a complaint made by a man who was subject to a stop and search.
The complaint was received after the man was stopped and searched in a car in Walworth Road, SE17, on Tuesday, 5 May 2020.
After the Met received the complaint, they referred it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who then carried out an independent investigation.
Three officers, based at Central South BCU, were served with gross misconduct notices, and another was served with a misconduct notice. It is understood that the officers were removed from frontline duties, pending the outcome of the investigation.
However, following the investigation – which lasted several months – the IOPC found no evidence that officers racially profiled the complainant.
The IOPC also found that the officers had reasonable grounds to stop and search the male lawfully and that decision to make the stop was based on local intelligence, including knowledge of drug dealing and gang activity at the location.
During the investigation, it transpired that the male’s car was parked in a quiet street in a high crime area and drove off – at speed – when approached by officers.
The investigation also found via body-worn video footage that the officers did not know who was in the car before it was stopped, as it had tinted windows.
As a result, none of the officers had a case to answer for misconduct or gross misconduct.
However, the IOPC recommended that the officers be subject to what it calls ‘reflective practice’ for making ‘disrespectful comments’ about the male during private conversations and whilst not in the male’s presence.
The IOPC also recommended that the officers should be made to go through ‘reflective practice’ for not challenging the comments which were made during the private conversations between them which took place after the incident.
The officers were also forced to attend a ‘community stop and search’ event where individuals who have been stopped and searched tells officers how such searches make them feel.
The Met accepted the IOPCs recommendations.
Following the incident, a senior officer from Central South BCU met with the driver of the vehicle. He has since led a stop and search workshop for new recruits and continues to work with the Met.
It is unknown whether the male is paid for this work or whether it is carried out voluntarily.
Before you go, we have put all of our best videos, social media groups, and social media handles in one handy place, which you can find by clicking HERE.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below