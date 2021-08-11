Four cowardly, cold-blooded murders who fatally stabbed a 24-year-old NHS worker because he lived in south Newham have been found guilty of murder.

Mohammad Jalloh, 19, of Watt Street, Wapping, Vagnei Colubali, 23, of Suffolk Road, Enfield, David Ture, 19, of Bloomsbury Street, Camden and a 17-year-old male from Telford, Shropshire were convicted at the Old Bailey following a six-week trial which concluded on Wednesday, 11 August.

They will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 17 September.

David Gomoh was stabbed at least nine times by the group as he walked down Freemasons Road, E16, while on the phone to his girlfriend.

24-year-old David Gomoh was murdered as he spoke to his girlfriend on the phone

He managed to stagger back to his home address, where he collapsed on the ground outside. Despite being given emergency surgery in the street, David died soon after arriving at hospital.

On Sunday, 26 April 2020, the court heard that the group – who all had links to gangs – armed themselves with knives and set out from a hotel in Stratford towards Canning Town in a stolen car fitted with false plates.

Mohammed Jalloh

The cold-blooded murderers had just one purpose – to hunt out a potential ‘rival’ from Canning Town, which they saw as ‘enemy territory’.

CCTV played in court (scroll down for video) showed that less than an hour before they set upon David, the defendants came across another man who they chased, carrying their weapons in their hands.

Fortunately, he managed to outrun the group.

Cameras on board a bus then captured the car turning its lights off and stopping beside David, who turned to run as the doors to the vehicle opened.

The attack itself was also caught on CCTV.

Vagnei Colubali

The victim’s girlfriend, who he was speaking to him at the time, heard a male voice ask ‘where are you from’ before the phone call ended.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command quickly began an investigation, and the stolen car was found abandoned in Lincoln Road, E13, less than a mile from the scene of the fatal stabbing.

A pair of sunglasses were found on the vehicle’s back seat, with DNA evidence linking them to Mohammad Jalloh.

Another pair of sunglasses were recovered from the attack scene; DNA from the 17-year-old was found upon the left arm.

David Ture

CCTV seized also showed the four gang members meeting up earlier that day, leaving the same hotel in Forest Gate and walking down the road where they had parked the stolen car the previous evening.

The car itself is then captured numerous times on CCTV as it made its journey south towards Freemasons Road.

During a search of Ture’s address, a series of graphic drawings were located which appeared to depict the fatal stabbing.

Not only was the address of the murder identified but the clothing worn by the group was also shown.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, who led the investigation, said:

“David was a young man with ambitions to make something of himself but his life was cruelly snatched away at the age of just 24.

“He was not involved in any gang nor was he mistaken by the group for someone they knew. His only crime – in their eyes – was that he lived in the wrong part of Newham and so was classed as a rival.

“His family not only had to deal with the trauma of witnessing him dying outside of their own home but now have to face the reality of living without their son and brother for the rest of their lives.”

“The four defendants set out that night ready and armed for savage violence and it was obvious from the evidence gathered that their attack was premeditated.

“What they had not worked out was who their victim would be. They did not know David, they did not care who he was or whether he was involved in a rival gang. He was simply a fair target in their petty game.

“Our thoughts remain with David’s family who have conducted themselves with dignity throughout the investigation and trial. Nothing will ever bring David back but we hope knowing his killers will be behind bars brings some measure of comfort as they continue to grieve.”

David’s mum Marian said:

“David’s murder is without doubt the hardest thing my family and I have been through. It is something that no parent should ever go through. While this has been painful beyond words, I am beyond grateful to God that today we have seen justice and the four men who took my son’s life have been found guilty.

David Gomoh walking in the street prior to the attack

“The family would like to thank all the first responders on the scene that fateful night; the media, the police, especially the investigating officers, who have worked so hard to secure justice for David Jason Junior Gomoh, who was such a charismatic, intelligent and focused young gentleman.

Male chased prior to the murder

“Nothing will bring back a life that was so full of promise and hope, a life that was brutally taken away from us; but we are grateful that now we can begin to mourn and build a fitting legacy for David.”

