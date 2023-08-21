Georgia Williams, a 28-year-old former officer with Thames Valley Police, faced the verdict of her actions at High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court last Thursday.

The court scrutinised events during a night out in Oxford, culminating in an assault outside the Love Jericho bar.

Incident at Love Jericho

On 17 December 2022, in Walton Street, Oxford, an evening out took a drastic turn for Williams. After getting embroiled in an altercation, she was shown the exit by the bar’s staff.

Not one to be easily deterred, Williams attempted to re-enter, which the bar’s personnel thwarted. In a fit of rage, she then assaulted a staff member.

Among the victims of the altercation were two young men, aged 21 and 24, and a 27-year-old woman. Fortunately, none sustained injuries during the fight.

Legal Proceedings

Williams didn’t escape the night unscathed. She was arrested on the very day of the incident. Later, on 22 May, she was charged with three counts of racially aggravated assault and one count of racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

However, the recent hearing brought some respite for Williams. She was acquitted of the charges of racially aggravated assault.

Moreover, the Crown Prosecution Service pulled back the offence of racially aggravated public order before the hearing even began.

Despite these reprieves, she didn’t escape conviction. Pleading guilty to two counts of assault, the magistrate found her guilty of an additional assault charge.

The conclusion of this saga awaits, with Williams’ sentencing scheduled for 25 September at the same court.

Thames Valley Police Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs, said:

“Former PC Williams displayed wholly unacceptable behaviour whilst off duty on a night out. She has now been convicted of criminal offences.

“There is no place in Thames Valley Police for officers or staff who behave in this manner, and we will continue to take decisive action in circumstances like this in order to build and maintain the trust and confidence of our communities in Thames Valley Police.

“Misconduct proceedings will now follow.”

