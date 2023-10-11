A former Thames Valley Police (TVP) call handler, Catherine Arrol, is set to appear in Reading Magistrates’ Court today on corruption and organised crime charges.
Arrol, 28, faces three charges related to participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, along with four counts of misconduct in public office.
The arrest stems from an internal investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Thames Valley Police’s Counter Corruption Unit spearheaded the probe after an internal audit flagged potential unauthorised access to police systems.
A mandatory referral from TVP initiated the investigation in May 2020, leading to the collection of evidence that was eventually forwarded to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in July 2022.
The CPS has since authorised the pressing of charges against Arrol.
The investigation also implicated a second individual, John Arrol, 38, of Sunbury-on-Thames, who is not a member of Thames Valley Police.
He has also been charged with three counts related to participating in the activities of an organised crime group.
