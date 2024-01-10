Quick Response and CPR Expertise of Two Cleveland Police Officers Bring Two-Day-Old Baby Back to Breathing

In a remarkable display of professionalism and quick thinking, two former soldiers now serving as Cleveland Police officers, PCs Tom Cannon and Dom Taylor, have been commended for their life-saving actions in resuscitating a two-day-old baby girl in Middlesbrough.

Rapid Response to Emergency Call

On the evening of Monday, 11 December, while en route back to their station, PCs Cannon and Taylor received an urgent 999 call. Just around the corner, a dire situation was unfolding: a two-day-old baby girl had stopped breathing at her home.

With an ambulance already on its way, the officers were the first to arrive at the scene.

Instinctive Action Saves Life

Upon arrival, the officers encountered a distressing scene—a woman holding the unresponsive baby in the road.

Father of three, PC Cannon, instinctively took the baby and performed CPR, a critical intervention that saw the infant begin to breathe again.

His actions, underpinned by his background as a soldier and experience as a parent, were crucial in those vital moments.

Professional Management of the Scene

After the ambulance arrived, PC Cannon handed the baby to paramedics for further medical attention.

Both officers, drawing on their military experience, managed the scene with commendable calm.

They ensured the family had the necessary space and privacy, asking bystanders to go indoors while they gathered details about the incident.

PC Cannon said: “There was a lot going on, with both parents of the baby understandably extremely distressed.

“I was in the Army for 12 years prior to joining the police and am medically trained. I did two tours of Afghanistan, so difficult situations and trauma don’t usually faze me, so I just went into autopilot.

“Once everything had calmed down though, the enormity of what had happened dawned on me, and I was quite upset thinking about the baby, then thinking about my own kids. When I got home I had to wake them up to give them a cuddle.”

PC Taylor, who helped to calm the situation down and obtain vital information from the baby’s parents said: “Everything slowed down as we ran towards the family. The baby was not moving or making a sound. The child’s mother was very distressed, in floods of tears and was struggling to communicate with officers as she only spoke Kurdish.”

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Baker said: “As police officers, we all serve to protect life. It is always difficult and often traumatic for officers when faced with serious situations like this one, particularly when children or babies are involved.

“Both PC Cannon and PC Taylor acted calmly, professionally and with compassion when they arrived at the scene, quickly taking control of the situation and concentrating on helping the baby. They did an incredible job.

“I’m really pleased to hear that the baby girl is doing well and Cleveland Police send our best wishes to her and the family.”

Commendation for Courage and Professionalism

The professionalism and courage displayed by PC Cannon and PC Taylor have been praised by their colleagues and superiors.

Their quick response and the application of their CPR training undeniably saved a young life, demonstrating the critical role police officers can play in emergency medical situations.

In this instance, the skills and instincts honed in their previous careers as soldiers proved invaluable, showcasing the diverse backgrounds and experiences that enrich our police forces.

Their actions not only exemplify the dedication of our emergency services but also highlight the profound impact that such interventions can have on the lives of those they serve.

Please help support our team of former emergency services and HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!

Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news