A former Lancashire Constabulary sergeant has been sentenced to 21 months in prison, concluding a proactive investigation led by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the police force.

Background

In June 2022, the ACU commenced an inquiry following a complaint about the behaviour of two officers.

During this investigation, additional information surfaced concerning Justin Fraser, a response sergeant serving in the South Division at the time.

Investigation and Charges

Upon further investigation, the ACU found that Fraser had been stalking a fellow officer, utilising police systems to monitor her duties and the cases she was investigating.

The ACU confirmed that there was no legitimate policing reason for these actions.

Fraser, 51, hailing from Liverpool, was arrested in September 2022 and subsequently suspended from his duties.

After consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged with stalking and the misuse of police computer systems.

Court Proceedings and Verdict

Fraser pleaded guilty in June when appearing before a judge at Preston Crown Court. On 29th August, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Additional Information

During the course of the investigation, Fraser opted for retirement.

A misconduct hearing held on 17th August concluded that had Fraser still been in service, he would have been found guilty of gross misconduct.

As a result of the investigation and subsequent court verdict, he has been added to the Barred List, precluding him from ever returning to a role in law enforcement.

The ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!