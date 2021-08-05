A former Surrey Police officer has been given a four-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.
Former sergeant Stephen Kirkpatrick, 36, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Friday 30th July.
Kirkpatrick was charged following an allegation that he had an inappropriate relationship with a victim of domestic abuse in a case he was investigating.
Surrey Police referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in January 2020 after the allegation came to light.
Kirkpatrick was based at Guildford Police Station but resigned from the Force in September 2020.
He pled guilty to the charge of misconduct in a public office at a previous court hearing.
Following his sentencing, internal misconduct proceedings against Kirkpatrick will now take place. Kirkpatrick was also ordered to carry out 200 community of community work.
College of Policing guidelines state that officers must not engage in, or pursue, a sexual or improper emotional relationship, on or off duty, with any member of the public that they come into contact with during the course of their current work or duties.
T/Assistant Chief Constable Alison Barlow said:
“Police officers and staff work extremely hard to help and support the most vulnerable people in our communities day in and day out.
“In this case, former sergeant Kirkpatrick not only let a vulnerable victim down but also the wider public who place their trust in policing as well as his police colleagues.
“We expect professionalism from all our employees and this type of behaviour has no place in policing.
“Whilst he resigned from the Force almost a year ago, he will still face gross misconduct proceedings at a later date following his sentence in court.”
Before you go, we have put all of our best videos, social media groups, and social media handles in one handy place, which you can find by clicking HERE.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below