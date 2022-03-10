A former Sussex Police officer has called for better protection for blue-light drivers after being cleared of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Louie Wellfare, 28, was responding to an emergency call in a marked Sussex Police car when it collided with a man walking in Bear Road, Brighton, on July 17, 2019.

The man, named by his family as Andy Gunn, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital.

Following the incident, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation.

It found that Mr Wellfare responded to an emergency call when a taxi he was overtaking turned into his path, causing both vehicles to change direction.

The police vehicle mounted the pavement, striking Mr Gunn before hitting a wall.

Louie Wellfare served in Sussex Police from 2015 until 2021

The IOPCs investigation concluded in March 2020, and in April 2020, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which took the decision to charge the officer.

Mr Wellfare appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court for a four-day trial which concluded on 3 March.

The jury returned a not guilty verdict under the direction of the judge.

The case comes amid calls for police officers – and other blue-light drivers – who receive specialist blue-light response and pursuit driving training to be judged differently while on duty.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill puts forward an amendment that will “compare a police driver to a peer with a similar level of training” rather than a member of the public.

Speaking to The Argus, Mr Wellfare, from Pevensey, said:

“For me, I want to make clear that the only person who has suffered through this is the chap, Andy Gunn, who got the leg injury.

“It was a horrific, awful, horrible accident and he has done nothing to deserve that.

“But I think this case is a really strong example of why we need this protection Bill and why we need it sooner rather than later.

“Otherwise, every police officer on every blue lights drive is leaving themselves open to prosecution for dangerous driving.

“How can that be right when you’re responding under different circumstances?”

Tim Rogers, the driver training lead for the Police Federation of England & Wales, has been campaigning since 2015 to change legislation that currently treats police officers under the same lens as anyone driving.

He said: “Officers get trained to do their job, they get a series of intense training courses that enables them to use their vehicle in a way that ordinary members of the public aren’t expected to.

“The perverse aspect of that is that when they do use that training, every time they do that it leaves them vulnerable to prosecution because they are judged by the standard of a normal member of the public.

“When it does sadly go wrong and there is an injury or death, that officer will be liable to a charge of dangerous driving for which there is no exemption and that has been happening for years.

“Officers should have the confidence if they go out and perform as they have been trained, there should be no adverse outcome for them.

“The same for if they drive outside of that training and fail to reach the standards that would be expected, they commit the offence and fail to reach the standard of competent police drivers. So there is that protection for the public.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said:

“Police drivers play a vital role in the fight against crime, apprehending suspects and saving lives, often driving in high-pressured situations.

“Because of this unique role, we are changing the law so that police officers involved in road accidents have their driving skills assessed against that of a competent police constable with the same training, rather than a standard driver.

“Ultimately, public safety is our number one priority and if a police officer is judged to have driven inappropriately, then they must be held accountable like anyone else.”

The IOPC said it found a case to answer for gross misconduct against PC Wellfare for potentially breaching police professional standards relating to duties, responsibilities, and conduct.

Sussex Police would have held a disciplinary hearing, but PC Wellfare resigned from the force in June 2021.

Recommended video: