A former Kent Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) is due to make his first appearance in court this week after being charged with misconduct in public office.

The charges come following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It is alleged that the 49-year-old former PCSO, who was based in Canterbury, pursued a sexual or improper relationship with a woman with whom he came into contact during his duties.

Between 24th and 25th July 2020 he allegedly sent her inappropriate text messages, which had no policing purpose.

The IOPCs investigation lasted eight months, and in February 2022, investigators referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.

The former PCSO will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 21 September.