A former Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) from North Yorkshire Police has been sentenced for unauthorised searches on police databases.

Daisy Pennock, aged 26, faced the consequences of her actions in a case directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

On Monday, 11 December, Pennock received her sentence at Scarborough Magistrates Court.

The court mandated a 12-month community order, including 60 hours of unpaid work.

Additionally, she was fined £85 and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge.

This sentence followed her guilty plea to seven charges under the Computer Misuse Act 1990, acknowledged at York Magistrates’ Court in November.

The investigation, led by North Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department under the direction of the IOPC, was initiated in November 2022 following a referral from the force.

It revealed that between April and November 2021, Pennock conducted unlawful searches on a police database.

The information accessed concerned individuals known to her and lacked any policing purpose.

Furthermore, findings indicated that data acquired from these searches were distributed to third parties.

IOPC Director of Major Investigations, Steve Noonan, commented on the case, stating,

“Former PCSO Pennock breached North Yorkshire Police policy by accessing its computer systems for a non-policing purpose.

“She abused the trust put in her and her actions have the potential to damage the public’s confidence in policing.”

Upon concluding the investigation in March 2023, a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which subsequently authorised the charges against Pennock.

Additionally, the IOPC concluded that Pennock had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

The allegations included breaches of police staff standards of professional behaviour, particularly regarding discreditable conduct and confidentiality.

