A former officer of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), Mohammed Sardar, aged 31, has been handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

This sentence comes following his guilty plea at Southwark Crown Court to five charges under the Computer Misuse Act 1990

The charges against Sardar were brought after an internal Met Police investigation.

Sardar, who served in the East Basic Command Unit, admitted to misusing his access to police records over three years, from 2018 to 2021.

During his time with the MPS, Sardar repeatedly accessed computer systems to view police records of individuals known to him without any legitimate policing purpose.

This included looking into investigation records of a close associate who was charged and awaiting trial and conducting checks on his own vehicle following a collision.

The MPS initially identified concerns regarding PC Sardar’s conduct in June 2021, leading to a referral to the IOPC and the subsequent investigation.

This investigation, carried out by the MPS’ Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, concluded in June 2022 and led to the Crown Prosecution Service authorising the charges.

Steve Noonan, the IOPC Director of Operations, emphasised the gravity of Sardar’s actions, stating, “Police computer systems contain a vast amount of sensitive information about individuals under investigation, and the public should rightly expect that all police officers treat this information in strict confidence and only access these records for policing purposes.”

In addition to the criminal charges, Sardar faced a misconduct hearing, which concluded in December 2023. The hearing found gross misconduct proven for breaching the standard of professional behaviour related to discreditable conduct.

Consequently, Sardar was dismissed without notice from the MPS and placed on the barred list, effectively preventing him from future employment in policing.

Please help support our team of former emergency services and HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, subscribing to our brand new YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!