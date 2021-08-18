An accelerated misconduct hearing held by the Metropolitan Police has decided that a former police sergeant would have been dismissed without notice had he still been a serving officer.

On Tuesday, 17 August, the hearing found that former Sgt Syed Ali, attached to the East Area Basic Command Unit, breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and that this breach amounted to gross misconduct.

The hearing heard how in 2015, Ali had cause to be in contact with a female witness.

In May 2020, Ali, while attached to the East Area Basic Command Unit, began to engage in unwanted and inappropriate contact with the witness by messaging her on his work phone.

He continued to message the witness even when she told him to stop.

Ali pleaded guilty on Wednesday, 24 March at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to harassment and was sentenced on Wednesday, 12 May to six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, a community order of 200 hours unpaid work, £200 compensation to the victim and a three-year restraining order not to contact the victim.

The sentencing follows an investigation led by the Directorate of Professional Standards after an allegation was made on 18 July 2020 that Ali harassed a female member of the public between May and July 2020.

The harassment was reported, and Ali was arrested on 23 July 2020.

The chair at the hearing, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, considered all the evidence available and determined that had former Sgt Ali still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed without notice.

Ali also been placed on the College of Policing Barred List.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, BCU Commander for the East Area which covers Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, said:

“This type of conduct has absolutely no place in the Met and we are committed to bringing the perpetrators of such crimes to justice.

”Ali resigned on Friday, 30 April after entering his guilty plea.

“The hearing has rightly determined that had Ali still been in the Met he would have been dismissed.”

