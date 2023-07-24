Former Police Constable Abigail Barlow pleaded guilty to using coercive and controlling behaviour against her ex-partner in a case that spanned from June 2016 to October 2020.

Her sentencing occurred on 10th July 2023 at Mold Magistrates Court, where she received a 26-week custody sentence suspended for two years.

During these four years, the ex-officer, based in the Wigan district, exhibited a pattern of…