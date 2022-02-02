A former Hackney and Tower Hamlets police officer has been sentenced for concealing money she knew had been illegally obtained by her corrupt officer husband.

Shareen Kashif, 30, hid a box full of cash belonging to Kashif Mahmood when police arrested him in the middle of the night in April 2020.

Mahmood – also a former Hackney and Tower Hamlets police officer – was a member of an organised crime group that intercepted rival drug gang couriers to seize hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The box of cash has never been recovered, and police say they will never know how much money was in it.

Kashif Mahmood

Kashif was sentenced on Monday, January 31 to two years’ imprisonment – suspended for 21 months – and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. The disgraced former officer had pleaded guilty to concealing criminal property at Southwark Crown Court in September.

The court heard Mahmood used police vehicles and resources to take cash from the couriers in carefully planned operations led by a contact who was orchestrating events through an encrypted communications network.

Kashif hiding the box came to light when investigating officers reviewed encrypted messages between the organised crime group.

When questioned following her arrest in July 2020, she admitted that she knew what her husband had been doing but had not reported him to the police.

Mahmood was jailed for eight years in May last year after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

He was sacked from the Met without notice in November 2020.

Shareen Kashif

Other members of the crime gang have also been jailed.

Kashif was sacked on December 2, 2021.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Taverner, who led the Met’s investigation, said:

“When Kashif became an officer she swore an oath that she would behave with integrity.

“She broke that oath when she chose to interfere with our investigation by hiding her husband’s criminally-gained cash.

“This was a far reaching and highly complex investigation and my team have worked hard to track down those involved and bring them to justice. Despite having to face the extra complications of working through the pandemic, they never gave up on the case. Their drive to track down corrupt officers should not be underestimated.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid, Professionalism, said:

“Kashif knew that her actions were plain wrong.

“Her deceit and dishonesty was exposed because of the work of the Met’s Anti-Corruption Command, and directed by the IOPC.

“Kashif’s case is rare, but highlights the important work of our dedicated Anti-Corruption Command. There is no room for corrupt officers within the Metropolitan Police Service and we have the biggest dedicated counter corruption unit within UK law enforcement.

“I know how hard they have worked and am proud of their tenacity and commitment in this case.

“The DPS are committed to rooting out those who let us and the public down.”