Bournemouth, UK – Lisa Arnold, a 53-year-old former member of Dorset Police staff, has been ordered by Bournemouth Crown Court to pay a substantial sum exceeding £32,000.

This order follows her conviction and sentencing for the theft of cash from Dorset Police.

Conviction and Sentencing

Arnold faced legal repercussions at Bournemouth Crown Court on Wednesday, 25 January 2023.

She was sentenced to two years in prison following an exhaustive investigation by the Dorset Police Counter Corruption Unit, culminating in her arrest.

The investigation unveiled Arnold’s criminal activities within the Force.

Proceeds of Crime Act Proceedings

After her sentencing, the court initiated proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) 2002.

The aim was to recover the funds acquired through Arnold’s criminal actions.

On Thursday, 23 November 2023, a subsequent hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court concluded that Arnold benefited to the tune of £55,000 from her offences.

The court determined that the total amount recoverable under POCA legislation stood at £32,829.84.

Repayment and Consequences

The court has given Arnold a deadline of 28 days to pay the ordered sum.

Failure to comply could lead to an additional nine-month prison sentence.

This measure underscores the legal system’s commitment to ensuring justice and the recovery of unlawfully obtained funds.

Future Reviews and Confiscation Orders

The Proceeds of Crime confiscation orders do not end with the current ruling.

The remaining balance of the total benefit figure, which is still outstanding, is subject to future reviews.

These reviews will assess whether Arnold has acquired new assets and can subsequently pay further amounts towards the total.

Statement from Dorset Police

Detective Constable Scott Brimicombe of Dorset Police’s Economic Unit commented on the case, highlighting the substantial cash amount obtained by Arnold through her offences.

He affirmed Dorset Police’s dedication to utilising POCA legislation effectively.

The Force aims to prevent criminals from retaining the proceeds of their criminal activities.

Immediate Actions and Resignation

After her arrest, Arnold was promptly suspended from her position and resigned from Dorset Police in May 2022.

This step aligned with the Force’s protocol for handling internal criminal allegations.

Upholding Police Integrity

Dorset Police underscored the importance of integrity in police work. They expressed their commitment to thoroughly investigating any criminal allegations against their members.

The Force emphasised the imperative of maintaining public trust and the high standards expected of police staff and officers.

They vowed to pursue and deal with individuals who undermine this trust and fail their colleagues and the wider police service.

