An Accelerated Misconduct Hearing has found that a former Staffordshire Police officer would have been dismissed without notice if she had not retired.

The former detective constable – who was based at Staffordshire Police HQ – was investigated last year.

The hearing, which was held on Thursday, 3 August, found that the former detective had breached police standards of honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions, discreditable conduct and equality and diversity.

In April 2021, the former officer used racist and discriminatory language in a text message to her partner.

Then, in February 2022, she engaged in similar behaviour in a WhatsApp conversation with a contact.

Additionally, in September 2021, she arranged for her husband to falsely report her sick while she was actually abroad.

Chief Constable Chris Noble chaired the hearing, where Davenport’s actions were determined as gross misconduct.

Davenport, who retired from the force in April 2023, will be placed on the National College of Policing’s Barred List, preventing her from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies.