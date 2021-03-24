A former Merseyside Police custody sergeant has been found not guilty of assault after an incident that left a man with two broken teeth.

Ex-Merseyside Police officer Sgt Peter Jordan was cleared of ABH following a trial.

The IOPC received a mandatory referral from the force following the custody suite incident at St Anne Street Police Station, Liverpool, on 16 December 2018.

The alleged victim then also sent a letter of complaint to the IOPC.

Officers had arrested the male for being drunk and disorderly. As the male was being booked into custody, he continued to act aggressively towards the police.

To negate the threat of violence towards officers, the males head was placed on the custody desk.

After interviewing former Sgt Jordan and other witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage, the IOPCs report was completed on 12 December 2019.

The IOPC found ex-Sgt Jordan had a case to answer for gross misconduct. Merseyside Police accepted this finding.

After referring their file against the officer to the CPS, a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was authorised against the officer.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said:

“Following a detailed investigation, we found an indication that a criminal offence may have been committed and that the case should be referred to the CPS.

“It is important for police officers to be accountable for their actions so it was right that the matter should be given a fair hearing in open court and we thank all those involved in this process.

“In light of the jury’s verdict that a criminal offence was not committed, we will now consider what further action, if any, should follow.”

