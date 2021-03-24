A former Merseyside Police custody sergeant has been found not guilty of assault after an incident that left a man with two broken teeth.
Ex-Merseyside Police officer Sgt Peter Jordan was cleared of ABH following a trial.
The IOPC received a mandatory referral from the force following the custody suite incident at St Anne Street Police Station, Liverpool, on 16 December 2018.
The alleged victim then also sent a letter of complaint to the IOPC.
Officers had arrested the male for being drunk and disorderly. As the male was being booked into custody, he continued to act aggressively towards the police.
To negate the threat of violence towards officers, the males head was placed on the custody desk.
After interviewing former Sgt Jordan and other witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage, the IOPCs report was completed on 12 December 2019.
The IOPC found ex-Sgt Jordan had a case to answer for gross misconduct. Merseyside Police accepted this finding.
After referring their file against the officer to the CPS, a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was authorised against the officer.
IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said:
“Following a detailed investigation, we found an indication that a criminal offence may have been committed and that the case should be referred to the CPS.
“It is important for police officers to be accountable for their actions so it was right that the matter should be given a fair hearing in open court and we thank all those involved in this process.
“In light of the jury’s verdict that a criminal offence was not committed, we will now consider what further action, if any, should follow.”
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
I am surprised anyone wants to join the Police, thank goodness they do but really they walk on a tightrope!!