A former Avon & Somerset police officer who used police systems to look up information about an ex-partner and their family members would have been dismissed if they hadn’t already resigned, a misconduct hearing panel concluded on Tuesday 2nd August.

The panel, led by an independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC), found the former officer, known as PC G, had breached standards of honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, confidentiality, and discreditable conduct.

The officer’s name was withheld following a decision made by the independent LQC. No rationale has been provided regarding the decision not to share the officer’s name.

The vast majority of misconduct hearings result in the naming of the officer concerned.

The allegations in this case related to PC G’s use of restricted computer systems over seven months for non-policing reasons.

Between 3rd December 2020 and 19th June 2021, PC G used the systems to search for details about a former partner and their family members.

PC G then shared this information with others, causing distress and upset.

Ch Insp Sharon Baker of Professional Standards, said:

“Police systems hold a great deal of sensitive information, and the public trust us to use this information only for policing matters, and always with the greatest respect and care.

“PC G knew these guidelines and still chose to access the information about multiple individuals for no policing reason. They then committed further breaches of trust by sharing these findings with others.

“The misconduct hearing panel has listened to all the evidence and found the allegations of gross misconduct to be proven and decided the officer would have been dismissed without notice, had they not already resigned.”

The former officer will now be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred list to prevent them from working in policing or another law enforcement agency.

Subscribe to ESN on YouTube for exclusive videos!