A 23-year-old man has avoided a prison sentence after throwing a glass beer bottle that hit a police officer in the face during pre-football disorder in November.
Callum Seaton of Kingscott Close, Hull, pleaded guilty to the incident at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday 21 February).
On Saturday, 27 November 2021, rival Hull City and Millwall fans confronted each other outside a venue on Anlaby Road.
Bottles, cans and coins were thrown, and, as police officers were deployed to restore order, Seaton was seen to throw a bottle that struck an officer in the face.
Thankfully, the officer avoided receiving a serious injury.
Seaton was arrested at the scene, and yesterday he was sentenced to a three-year football banning order, and a 16-week suspended sentence.
Football officer PC Neil Gibson said:
“This was a young man of previous good character who was very lucky to avoid an immediate custodial sentence.
“His future could have been seriously affected by that conviction – all for a moment of madness before a football match.
“Nationally, football-related violence and disorder has seen an increase this season and we are working with our clubs to deal with this problem through football banning orders, club bans and other measures.
“Yesterday’s sentencing shows how seriously the courts take football-related violence.
“Going to a football match should be an enjoyable experience for everyone, and we will continue to work with our clubs and partners to ensure fans can enjoy a trouble-free match day.”
If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by emailing us at contact@emergency-services.news
For more stories like this, follow us on Twitter.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below