A 23-year-old man has avoided a prison sentence after throwing a glass beer bottle that hit a police officer in the face during pre-football disorder in November.

Callum Seaton of Kingscott Close, Hull, pleaded guilty to the incident at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday 21 February).

On Saturday, 27 November 2021, rival Hull City and Millwall fans confronted each other outside a venue on Anlaby Road.

Bottles, cans and coins were thrown, and, as police officers were deployed to restore order, Seaton was seen to throw a bottle that struck an officer in the face.

Thankfully, the officer avoided receiving a serious injury.

Seaton was arrested at the scene, and yesterday he was sentenced to a three-year football banning order, and a 16-week suspended sentence.

Football officer PC Neil Gibson said:

“This was a young man of previous good character who was very lucky to avoid an immediate custodial sentence.

“His future could have been seriously affected by that conviction – all for a moment of madness before a football match.

“Nationally, football-related violence and disorder has seen an increase this season and we are working with our clubs to deal with this problem through football banning orders, club bans and other measures.

“Yesterday’s sentencing shows how seriously the courts take football-related violence.

“Going to a football match should be an enjoyable experience for everyone, and we will continue to work with our clubs and partners to ensure fans can enjoy a trouble-free match day.”

