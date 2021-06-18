A fly-tipper has been sentenced after his accomplice fell out of the back of a van as they tried to leave the scene of where they had just illegally dumped some rubbish.

Parminder Singh, 38, of Arthur Street, Wolverhampton, was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and was given a two-year disqualification with a requirement to pass an extended retest.

He was also given 20 days of community rehabilitation and a tagged curfew for three months from 7 am to 7 am at Stafford Crown Court yesterday, Thursday 17th June.

Singh had previously pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and depositing controlled waste without a permit.

Manjinder Singh, 34, of Lane Road, Wolverhampton, was fined £1,600 for depositing controlled waste, which he had admitted belonged to him, without a permit.

The court heard how on 11th August 2020, van owner Parminder panicked and drove off with Tarjinder unsecured in the rear after they had just finished dumping rubbish in a field near Furnace Grange Road.

As Parminder accelerated away from the scene – having been spotted by a member of the public – Parminder fell through the open back doors.

Parminder landed on the road sustaining a severe head injury.

Despite the efforts of West Midlands Ambulance Service medics and hospital medical staff, Tarjinder died nine days later.

PC James Addison, from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said;

“This was a tragic loss of life following the criminal activity of those involved in this incident. Had they not been dumping rubbish illegally this incident would not have occurred.

“By failing to ensure that Tarjinder was secure in the vehicle when he drove away, Parminder’s driving caused the victim to fall from the vehicle as it sped away.

“I extend my sympathies to the family of Tarjinder, who have been left devastated by the loss of their loved one in such avoidable circumstances.”

Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.

For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_