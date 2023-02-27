A reckless driver has been sentenced to just two years and ten months in jail after ploughing into a traffic officer in Weoley Castle, Birmingham, last year.

The brave West Midlands Police officer has been left with life-changing injuries since the incident and has been unable to return to work.

James Clarke, 33, was pursued by police on 18th November 2022 after they identified his Ford Fiesta as stolen.

As he attempted to flee, Clarke struck PC Anderson with his vehicle, causing the officer significant injuries that have prevented him from returning to duty since.

The case is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by police officers daily. According to the Police Federation of England & Wales, in 2021 alone, there were 33,266 recorded assaults on police officers nationwide.

In addition to his jail sentence, Clarke has been banned from driving for two years after pleading guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, having no insurance, and driving otherwise in accordance with a license.

DS Hinton, from West Midlands Police, said:

“Clarke was reckless behind the wheel as he tried to flee from a pursuing police vehicle.

“He then struck an officer who was attempting to deploy a stinger to bring the vehicle to a stop. He showed complete disregard by then continuing to drive, before the Fiesta finally came to a halt.

“Our traffic officer has been left with injuries which mean he cannot return to active duty at the moment, and play his role in keeping the roads safe and protecting the public.

“Clarke has quite rightly lost his freedom.”