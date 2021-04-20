A man has died after leading police officers on a pursuit before decamping from his vehicle and running onto a railway line.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that at approximately 00:05hrs on Tuesday, 20 April, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Powder Mill Lane in Twickenham.

The vehicle failed to stop for the police, and a pursuit then ensued.

A short while later, a male decamped from the vehicle and ran onto a nearby railway line off Whitton Road in Hounslow.

The London Ambulance Service attended the scene, and the male was pronounced dead at 00:22hrs.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

As is standard procedure in incidents such as this one, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed. They have declared an independent investigation.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has also been informed.

