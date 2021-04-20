A man has died after leading police officers on a pursuit before decamping from his vehicle and running onto a railway line.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that at approximately 00:05hrs on Tuesday, 20 April, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Powder Mill Lane in Twickenham.
The vehicle failed to stop for the police, and a pursuit then ensued.
A short while later, a male decamped from the vehicle and ran onto a nearby railway line off Whitton Road in Hounslow.
The London Ambulance Service attended the scene, and the male was pronounced dead at 00:22hrs.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
As is standard procedure in incidents such as this one, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed. They have declared an independent investigation.
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has also been informed.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
One less dangerous driver off the roads. Good. He made the choice not to stop and made the even worse choice to play with the choo choos. Whose fault is that? Not the cops, that is for sure.