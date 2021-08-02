Two people have died after a fleeing driver crashed their car during a police pursuit in Wolverhampton.
The single-vehicle collision happened on Wood Hayes Road at around 04:00 hours on Sunday.
As is standard for incidents such as this one, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances.
A spokesperson for the IOPC said:
“The fatal collision involved one vehicle and two people sadly died at the scene”.
Staffordshire Police said that as the incident had been referred to the IOPC it would be “inappropriate for us to comment further at this time”.
