A Glasgow based gym has been criticised on social media for locking a Police Scotland marked dog unit in a car park.
The marked Land Rover Discovery was pictured after being left in a parking bay for the gym. When a gym employee saw the vehicle, they locked the gate so that the dog unit could not get out.
In a tweet, @AGFitness_gla tweeted:
‘Hi PoliceScotland, you parked your car in our private parking space so I’ve locked the gate and locked yous [sic] in.
‘I’ll give you the gate code when you stop murdering people. Have a nice weekend.’
Police officers are lawfully allowed to park in any private bay when responding to an emergency or when engaged in police work.
One Twitter user said: ‘Cant believe you think this is big and clever. What a tonsil.’
Another said: ‘Oh let’s wait for them to find a parking space next time before saving someone from getting robbed or stabbed?!’
Summarising the sentiment of many, one Twitter user added:
‘Feel free to withdraw from receiving a police service, if your unit is broken into or affected by criminality they will stay away to suit your personal views great advertisement for your business.’
