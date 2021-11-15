A Glasgow based gym has been criticised on social media for locking a Police Scotland marked dog unit in a car park.

The marked Land Rover Discovery was pictured after being left in a parking bay for the gym. When a gym employee saw the vehicle, they locked the gate so that the dog unit could not get out.

In a tweet, @AGFitness_gla tweeted:

‘Hi PoliceScotland, you parked your car in our private parking space so I’ve locked the gate and locked yous [sic] in.

‘I’ll give you the gate code when you stop murdering people. Have a nice weekend.’

Police officers are lawfully allowed to park in any private bay when responding to an emergency or when engaged in police work.

One Twitter user said: ‘Cant believe you think this is big and clever. What a tonsil.’

Another said: ‘Oh let’s wait for them to find a parking space next time before saving someone from getting robbed or stabbed?!’

Summarising the sentiment of many, one Twitter user added:

‘Feel free to withdraw from receiving a police service, if your unit is broken into or affected by criminality they will stay away to suit your personal views great advertisement for your business.’

Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.

Recommended video: