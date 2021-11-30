A caller told LBC’s James O’Brien that she witnessed fishermen ‘blocking an RNLI lifeboat from rescuing migrants.
It is not known if the fishermen were commercial or local sports fishermen. The former has a very close affinity with the RNLI, with many volunteer crew coming from the commercial fishing industry.
The caller made the accusations during James O’Brien’s late morning call-in show. ‘Zoe’ also said that she heard the fishermen yelling, “don’t bring any more of those home, we’re full up”.
She added: “On Saturday (20th November), my boyfriend and I were just on the beach, and we heard the lifeboat station opening up and thought ‘oh they have a call’ and started watching.
“There was a group of fisherman pulled up, gutting fish on the shore, and as the boat station opened up we heard the fisherman start shouting things like ‘don’t bring any more of those home, we’re full up’, ‘that’s why we stopped our donations’, and that kind of really horrible stuff.
“It was really upsetting, and you could hear the hatred in their voice”, she said.
“The lifeboat crew pulled the boat out and were going to go into the water and some of the fishermen deliberately came out with their buckets and stood directly in the line of the boat so the boat couldn’t be put in the water.”
“Are you sure?” James asked.
“I’m absolutely sure, the police were called,” she replied.
“It really shook me to the core and we thought of it yesterday night when we saw the news that people had passed away again.”
Volunteer crews on the south coast have experienced a high demand for their life-saving services, as criminal gangs exploit thousands of individuals trying to make it across the English Channel.
With an average shout lasting several hours, the volunteer crews have to spend a considerable amount of time away from their work and family commitments to rescue marooned boats that stop several miles off the south coast before someone aboard calls 999.
Emergency Services News has approached both the RNLI and Sussex Police for comment.
