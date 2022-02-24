Coventry based fire crews were called to put out a kitchen fire at another fire station in the city where a grill had been left on, as reported by Coventry Live.
Firefighters based at Binley Fire Station left a grill on after they responded to a 999 call at around 21:00 hours on Tuesday (22nd February) afternoon.
While responding to the emergency call, they called crews at Coventry Fire Station to let them know they suspected the appliance may have been left running and asked them to check.
In the meantime, a member of the public had called 999 after the smoke alarm at the station went off before crews from Coventry Fire Station arrived.
A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said:
“On the evening of Tuesday 22 February, crews from Binley Fire Station received a call to an emergency incident and reacted quickly to attend.
“While en route to their destination, firefighters suspected they may have inadvertently left the grill on and asked colleagues from Coventry Fire Station to check.
“The grill had indeed been left on and the fire alarm at the station activated, which led to a member of the public to call 999.
“Crews from Coventry Fire Station arrived and extinguished the fire and used positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke. No damage was done to the kitchen or grill.
“Clearly, if accidents like this can happen in a fire station while crews attend potentially life-threatening incidents, they can happen in your home, so please keep an eye on what you’re cooking and turn appliances off when not in use.”
