Firefighters based at Scarborough Fire Station have spoken out after vehicles left on double yellow lines prevented them from driving their aerial ladder to a house fire.

Rather than using their aerial platform to rescue someone who was trapped in the blaze, firefighters instead had to enter the ground floor of the burning building on North Marine Road on Saturday 16th October.

First responders in the area, including RNLI volunteers, have been warning about the dangers of cars that have been left on the double yellow lines.

Scarborough’s station manager Graeme Casper told The Yorkshire Post:

“The fire was very near to the station, no more than 30 seconds away on blue lights.

“While the main pump turned out with ease, it was when we had to attempt to turn out with the aerial ladder platform that the problem occurred.

“There was a vehicle parked opposite making it impossible to turn out of the bay. Instead of being able to use the platform to make the rescue via an upper floor window, our firefighters instead had to reach the person by going into the burning property.

“This greatly increased the risk to the person who needed rescuing, as well as to our firefighters whose job was made more difficult directly because of the illegal and irresponsible parking opposite the station.

“If this isn’t sorted soon, my real fear is that it will eventually create a life or death situation.

“This is clearly unacceptable.

“Drivers need to realise that their selfish actions are hindering an emergency service which could, ultimately, end up costing lives.”

Mr Casper added that the problem is now a daily occurrence in the seaside town.

Firefighters have tried to reason with some of the offending motorists and asked them to move on, only to be met with verbal abuse.

He added: “Scarborough Council has increased parking patrols in the area to help address the problem in the short term, but we fully acknowledge that they cannot be on-hand around the clock.

“We are seeking a more permanent solution through North Yorkshire County Council.

“Our hope is that yellow hatched markings will be placed on the road to ensure all of our emergency vehicles, including the aerial ladder platform, can be operated from the station without any hindrance from other vehicles parked nearby.”

