Firefighters from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service came under attack last night (10th April) after responding to a 999 call regarding a restaurant on fire.

The incident happened at the Shera Grill House & Restaurant on Greaves Street, Little Horton, Bradford, at around 22:00 hours.

West Yorkshire Police officers also responded to the scene and helped to clear adjacent buildings so that nobody was injured in the blaze.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, they continued to dampen down the scene.

The firefighters and police officers were then targeted by a group of youths who started to throw missiles at the emergency workers, as well as subjecting them to vile verbal abuse.

Thankfully, no firefighters or police officers were injured during the attack. No arrests have been made, and local neighbourhood policing team officers are investigating the incident.

The Watch Supervisor at Odsal Fire Station said:

“The initial crew was met with a well-developed fire on the first and second floor of the property.

“Firefighters dealt with the fire quickly and got it under control, but crews stayed for hours dampening down the scene.

“Attacks, physical and verbal will not be tolerated on emergency personnel.

“It is dangerous to be getting close to firefighters when they are performing their job.

“Use a level of common sense and stay back.”

