Shameless and cowardly thugs forced firefighters to withdraw from a fire on Sunday evening after the life-saving emergency workers came under attack.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said crews had to withdraw from a fire on Gower Park Road in Hull on Sunday evening (7th November) after missiles were thrown at crews.
A spokesperson for the service said:
‘This [behaviour] is not acceptable. After a busy week for the Services this is not the behaviour we expect or deserve.’
Chris Blacksell, the Chief of Humberside Fire & Rescue Service, tweeted:
‘This is just not acceptable. I am fed up of saying it.
‘Your firefighters deserve better, as do those who need us.
‘There are some amazing people in that community being let down by some violent criminals.
‘We’ll work with Humberside Police to get them prosecuted’.
Elsewhere, firefighters responded to a location in Lancashire after hoax 999 calls were made about a fire.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were attacked with bricks, bottles, eggs and fireworks.
The mindless morons responsible for the attack damaged several fire engines, but thankfully no firefighters were injured.
A source told Emergency Services News: ‘This has been an intentional act to draw crews to a certain location before attacking them’.
Lancashire Police Chief Constable Chris Rowley said that the behaviour was “inexcusable”.
Police said “many people were enjoying last night’s Bonfire Night celebrations responsibly,” however they, along with fire and ambulance crews, received hoax calls from some people in Blackburn and Burnley.
Mr Rowley added: “It makes me incredibly sad, angry and disappointed that people feel they can behave in this way towards my officers and the emergency services in general.
“The events of last night were totally inexcusable and show an utter lack of respect for emergency service workers who are going above and beyond, day in and day out, to keep our communities safe.”
He added: “It is only a matter of good fortune that no police officers, paramedics or firefighters were seriously hurt in last’s nights disgraceful events.”
