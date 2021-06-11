Six fire engines and 40 firefighters endured what has been described as ‘arduous conditions’ after a recycling plant on Thames Road in Barking, east London, went up in flames.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 1332 on the 8th of June, and the fire was under control by 1633.
Fire crews from Barking, East Ham and Plaistow fire stations were at the scene.
There are no reports of any injuries, and the staff at the plant all left the scene before the arrival of the LFB.
Around 100 tonnes of recycled and semi-recycled metal were ablaze.
Station Commander Colin Digby, who was at the scene, said:
“Crews worked hard in hot weather to bring the fire under control.
“It was an arduous job due to nature of the fire, which meant hotspots remained in the piles of metal and because it was so warm.
“On-site diggers were used to lift up and pull out the metal so jets could be put onto the hotspots.
“Thames Road was closed while crews tackled the blaze.”
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below