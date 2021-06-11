Six fire engines and 40 firefighters endured what has been described as ‘arduous conditions’ after a recycling plant on Thames Road in Barking, east London, went up in flames.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 1332 on the 8th of June, and the fire was under control by 1633.

Fire crews from Barking, East Ham and Plaistow fire stations were at the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries, and the staff at the plant all left the scene before the arrival of the LFB.

Around 100 tonnes of recycled and semi-recycled metal were ablaze.

Station Commander Colin Digby, who was at the scene, said:

“Crews worked hard in hot weather to bring the fire under control.

“It was an arduous job due to nature of the fire, which meant hotspots remained in the piles of metal and because it was so warm.

“On-site diggers were used to lift up and pull out the metal so jets could be put onto the hotspots.

“Thames Road was closed while crews tackled the blaze.”

