On 26th October at 5:58 pm, firefighters at Kidsgrove Fire Station (Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service) successfully extinguished a small van fire in the appliance bay.

This mirrors a similar incident that occurred in Orsett Fire Station (Essex Fire & Rescue Service) in July.

Kidsgrove Fire Station Incident

The fire, which broke out in the appliance bay at Kidsgrove Fire Station, was promptly dealt with by the on-duty firefighters.

According to the press release from Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service, the incident had “no impact on our ability to respond to fires in the area.”

No injuries were reported, and no appliances were affected.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and a thorough check of all firefighting equipment at the station is being conducted to ensure continued operational readiness.

Orsett Fire Station: A Flashback to July

Interestingly, the Kidsgrove incident is not isolated. On Thursday, 12th July, Orsett Fire Station in Essex found itself grappling with a fire that broke out within its own premises.

The blaze, which damaged a fire engine cab and the station’s doors, was swiftly extinguished by the duty crew with support from nearby stations.

During the incident, firefighters were engaged in training activities and were alerted to the fire by the station’s internal alarm system.

Sources shared with Emergency Services News revealed that the fire might have originated from a thermal imaging camera battery left charging unattended.

Although this information was not officially confirmed, it led to a directive within Essex Fire & Rescue to cease leaving such devices unattended during charging.

The station was temporarily closed for a thorough investigation and necessary repairs, with crews relocated to Grays Fire Station.

Safety Protocols Under Scrutiny

The fire at Orsett led to immediate changes in safety protocols, particularly related to the charging of devices.

The occurrence of a similar incident in a different fire station within a short period raises questions about whether fire services should reconsider some aspects of internal safety measures.

While both incidents were promptly contained, and no significant damage to operational capability was reported, they nonetheless serve as reminders for constant vigilance and review of safety protocols.

