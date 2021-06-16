A firefighter from Wales found his daughter had died after responding to a road traffic collision that involved several cars this weekend.

21-year-old Ella Smith was discovered by her father, Adrian, 47, when his crew arrived on the scene of the three-vehicle collision, which left three

others seriously injured.

The trainee nurse was travelling in a white Ford Ka after a day out at the seaside on Sunday.

Ms Smith had said goodbye to her parents only hours before the tragedy struck on a country road.

FF Smith and his colleagues arrived to see that the car had overturned on a bend and was then struck by two other vehicles on the B4341 at around 20.25 hours.

A Police spokesperson confirmed that Ms Smith died at the scene and three others were seriously hurt.

It is understood that another car hit the passenger side where she was sitting, with police saying a blue Citroen C1 and a white Seat Ibiza were the other two vehicles involved.

Mr Smith posted a picture on social media of him and his daughter dancing at a family party when she was little.

The family said in a statement:

‘We are utterly devastated at losing our beloved Ella. She was a much loved and caring daughter, sister and granddaughter.

‘She was a beautiful girl who will be missed by us all. We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family as we grieve for our Ella.’

Adrian, her mother Maria and her brother and sister are being supported by specialist Police Family Liasion Officers from the Dyfed Powys force.

A family friend added: ‘You cannot imagine how Adrian must be feeling. It is every emergency worker’s worst nightmare to find your own child is a victim.

‘They are such a lovely family. Ella was so bubbly with all her future ahead of here.’

Ms Smith worked as a trainee nurse at the Parc Y Llyn Nursing and Residential Home in nearby Ambleston.

Owner David Van Dyk added: ‘She always brought a bright ray of sunshine into our lives. We are all absolutely devastated.

