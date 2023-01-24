A firefighter is in a critical condition following a commercial fire in the Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Fire crews, police and ambulance staff, were dispatched to the empty department store on Rose Street at about 11:30 hours on Monday 23rd Jan.

No members of the public were injured, but five firefighters were taken to hospital. Four have since been discharged, but one remains in a crtical condition.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 22 fire engines and said the fire was well-established when they arrived.

Eyewitnesses have described smoke pouring out of the basement area of the department store.

The police cordon was later extended to cover the whole of St Andrew Square.

Speaking on 23rd Jan, Ross Haggart, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Interim Chief Officer, said:

“The fire at the Jenners building in Edinburgh is a very serious and complex incident and regrettably, I can confirm that five of our colleagues were taken to hospital for treatment. Four have now been discharged; however one remains in a critical condition.

“The families of all those affected have been made aware.

“We currently remain at the scene with one appliance to monitor the building for any remaining hotspots.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said a number of roads had been closed in the surrounding area, adding: “Please avoid the area if possible and heed advice re alternative routes.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service is also at the scene. A spokesperson said: “We received the call at 11:49 and have dispatched 14 resources.”

