A West Midlands Police officer has been served with a gross misconduct notice as part of an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into a fatal shooting in Coventry.

Sean Fitzgerald, 31, died after receiving a single gunshot wound to the chest as he fled from the rear of a property in Burnaby Road at around 6.20 pm on Friday 4 January 2019.

Armed officers were at the address carrying out an intelligence-led operation when the shooting occurred.

As officers breached the front of the property, Mr Fitzgerald ran out of the address’s rear.

No weapons were found after the raid.

After investigators reviewed the evidence, no indication that a criminal offence may have been committed by the officer who fired the shot was found.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said:

“This was a tragic incident that led to a man losing his life and our thoughts are with the family of Mr Fitzgerald and all of those affected by his death.

“It is important in cases like this for the circumstances to be examined thoroughly and independently in order to understand fully what happened on that day. We know how important it is for all of those concerned to have answers as quickly as possible, but it is also important to have a robust investigation that ensures all lines of enquiry have been properly explored.

“This has been a particularly complex investigation looking at not only the shooting itself but the intelligence, assessments, planning and decisions which took place prior to the pre-planned police operation. It has been an evolving picture, and due to the nature of the issues involved we have had to await expert advice.

“Mr Fitzgerald’s family and the force have been updated on our progress so far. Once our work, which is at an advanced stage, has concluded, along with the inquest and any disciplinary proceedings, we will be in a position to release the findings of our investigation.”