A West Midlands Police officer has been served with a gross misconduct notice as part of an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into a fatal shooting in Coventry.
Sean Fitzgerald, 31, died after receiving a single gunshot wound to the chest as he fled from the rear of a property in Burnaby Road at around 6.20 pm on Friday 4 January 2019.
Armed officers were at the address carrying out an intelligence-led operation when the shooting occurred.
As officers breached the front of the property, Mr Fitzgerald ran out of the address’s rear.
No weapons were found after the raid.
After investigators reviewed the evidence, no indication that a criminal offence may have been committed by the officer who fired the shot was found.
IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said:
“This was a tragic incident that led to a man losing his life and our thoughts are with the family of Mr Fitzgerald and all of those affected by his death.
“It is important in cases like this for the circumstances to be examined thoroughly and independently in order to understand fully what happened on that day. We know how important it is for all of those concerned to have answers as quickly as possible, but it is also important to have a robust investigation that ensures all lines of enquiry have been properly explored.
“This has been a particularly complex investigation looking at not only the shooting itself but the intelligence, assessments, planning and decisions which took place prior to the pre-planned police operation. It has been an evolving picture, and due to the nature of the issues involved we have had to await expert advice.
“Mr Fitzgerald’s family and the force have been updated on our progress so far. Once our work, which is at an advanced stage, has concluded, along with the inquest and any disciplinary proceedings, we will be in a position to release the findings of our investigation.”
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below