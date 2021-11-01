The London Fire Brigade has revealed that it has responded to over 800 fires in the last five years caused by portable heaters.
As the weather turns cold, electrical heaters can be a great way to stay warm, especially if you only want to warm up one small room.
But figures released by the London Fire Brigade show that electrical heaters caused a total 819 fires over the past five years.
The data also showed that, tragically, a third of electrical fires that resulted in a fatality involved heaters.
The highest number of electrical heater fires recorded over the winter months in the past five years was in 2012/2013, one of the coldest winters on record.
One of the reasons why fires involving heaters have such a high fatality rate is because portable heaters tend to be used near bedding, blankets and clothes.
People with mobility issues are especially at risk of tripping or falling onto a heater, so placing them at a safe distance is all the more important.
Some kinds of heaters also present a carbon monoxide risk which can be fatal.
Carbon monoxide poisoning can make you tired and less able to escape, which is why it’s important to always fit a carbon monoxide alarm in rooms with solid fuel, gas or paraffin heaters.
