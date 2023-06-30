The recently released interim report of the Undercover Policing Inquiry, which scrutinises policing tactics from the 1960s onwards, has triggered an intense response from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

The report elucidates the tactics used by the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS), a Met unit that was disbanded decades ago, tasked with infiltrating left-wing political and activist groups.

Sir John Mitting, the author of the report and former senior judge, shed light on the life-altering impact of SDS officers’ actions on hundreds of individuals.

The activities in question included establishing sexual relationships while undercover and appropriating the identities of deceased children.

The report asserts that, had the public known, these revelations would have promptly brought about the SDS’s disbanding.

In response to the interim report, the FBU’s general secretary, Matt Wrack, voiced his disgust at the state’s use of police spies within the lives and activities of trade unionists, activists, and campaigners.

According to Wrack, these actions prioritised the safeguarding of powerful interests, big business, and the affluent over crime prevention.

The Met Police have responded to the report and the subsequent reactions, noting the establishment of the SDS in 1968 amid significant political and social change.

The SDS targeted groups suspected of involvement in public disorder and perceived as potential threats to the safety and well-being of the state.

The Met Police acknowledge the “unacceptable and immoral behaviour” of some undercover officers during this period while also highlighting the contributions of many who performed their duties “conscientiously” and in the public interest.

Their statement emphasises the personal risk officers took to gather intelligence to prevent future disorder.

Commander Jon Savell expressed the force’s regret over the distress caused by the inappropriate actions of SDS officers.

The apology was extended to women deceived into sexual relationships, families of deceased children whose identities were used, and those who experienced a miscarriage of justice due to the SDS officers’ actions.

Savell reassured the public that the nature of undercover policing has radically changed, with greater regulation, professional codes of practice, and judicial oversight in place.

He underscored that the policing tactics of the 1970s bear no resemblance to current practices.

