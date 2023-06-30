The recently released interim report of the Undercover Policing Inquiry, which scrutinises policing tactics from the 1960s onwards, has triggered an intense response from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).
The report elucidates the tactics used by the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS), a Met unit that was disbanded decades ago, tasked with infiltrating left-wing political and activist groups.
Sir John Mitting, the author of the report and former senior judge, shed light on the life-altering impact of SDS officers’ actions on hundreds of individuals.
The activities in question included establishing sexual relationships while undercover and appropriating the identities of deceased children.
The report asserts that, had the public known, these revelations would have promptly brought about the SDS’s disbanding.
In response to the interim report, the FBU’s general secretary, Matt Wrack, voiced his disgust at the state’s use of police spies within the lives and activities of trade unionists, activists, and campaigners.
According to Wrack, these actions prioritised the safeguarding of powerful interests, big business, and the affluent over crime prevention.
The Met Police have responded to the report and the subsequent reactions, noting the establishment of the SDS in 1968 amid significant political and social change.
The SDS targeted groups suspected of involvement in public disorder and perceived as potential threats to the safety and well-being of the state.
The Met Police acknowledge the “unacceptable and immoral behaviour” of some undercover officers during this period while also highlighting the contributions of many who performed their duties “conscientiously” and in the public interest.
Join our Twitter community for emergency workers and their supporters:https://t.co/TJzHSOWl4w— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) June 19, 2023
Their statement emphasises the personal risk officers took to gather intelligence to prevent future disorder.
Commander Jon Savell expressed the force’s regret over the distress caused by the inappropriate actions of SDS officers.
The apology was extended to women deceived into sexual relationships, families of deceased children whose identities were used, and those who experienced a miscarriage of justice due to the SDS officers’ actions.
Savell reassured the public that the nature of undercover policing has radically changed, with greater regulation, professional codes of practice, and judicial oversight in place.
He underscored that the policing tactics of the 1970s bear no resemblance to current practices.
If you would like to stay up-to-date with this story, then please subscribe to our FREE newsletter:
Before you go...
In a world where mainstream media narratives often eclipse the harsh realities faced by our valiant men and women in the emergency services, we at Emergency Services News have made it our mission to bring these overlooked stories into the spotlight.
Our team is exclusively composed of dedicated volunteers, all veterans of the emergency services. They commit their time and expertise to this cause, not for financial gain, but out of a shared passion to honour their colleagues and dispel the misconceptions that mainstream media perpetuates.
Despite running at a loss, we persist. We believe in the importance of our mission - to elevate the dignity and courage of those who risk their lives for us every single day. But we need your help.
If you believe in our cause and value the fact-based news we deliver, consider supporting us financially. Your contribution will directly sustain this platform, enabling us to continue giving a voice to the real heroes – our emergency service personnel. By donating, you are not only backing our mission, but you're also standing in solidarity with those who don their uniforms each day to keep you and your family safe. Unlike many critics in the mainstream media, you're making a clear statement of your support. We're profoundly grateful for any amount you can contribute, and promise to continue delivering the authentic, important stories that often go unheard in mainstream news. Thank you for joining us in this journey.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
What has this to do with the Fire Brigades Union?
Sod all, but it’s nothing unusual for the FBU to involve themselves in unrelated things in other workplaces. As a Unite workplace rep in a University they caused me nothing but problems by interfering with workplace issues involving one of their members adult son, in the end I had to get a regional officer to tell them to foxtrot oscar!
Mr Wrack is entitled to his opinion but open criticism of another emergency service by a leader of another emergency service hardly encourages a good relationship between the organisations. I hope Mr Wracks comments are merely a ‘political’ comment designed to further a left wing agenda and not representative of the rank and file of that organisation. My consideration, and rejection, of the Fire Service as a career in favour of the Police has been vindicated.