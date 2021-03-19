Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were called to a fire in a residential block of flats after an electric scooter – that was being charged at the time – caught fire.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters responded to the incident at a flat on Callender Road in Erith earlier in the week.

The electric scooter, which was located in a first-floor corridor, was destroyed in the blaze.

Sixty residents vacated the premises before the arrival of the fire brigade.

One woman and a child were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers gave vital fire survival guidance advice to residents inside a first floor flat on how to stay safe before crews arrived.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire’s cause involved an electric scooter that was on charge.

Station Commander Gary Wilson, who was at the scene, said:

“Crews arrived to find an electric scooter in a communal corridor alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led two adults and two children from a flat on the first floor to safety.”

“There was heavy smoke inside the building and firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading and causing further damage.”

The Brigade was called at 0047 and the fire was under control by 0124. Fire crews from Erith, Bexley, Plumstead and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

Image credit: LFB / Twitter

Firefighters’ charging safety tips

Don’t overcharge your product – once your item is fully charged, disconnect it and turn the charger off.

Always use the charger that came with your electrical item.

If you need to buy a replacement, always choose a branded, genuine product from a supplier you can trust. There are lots of fakes out there, and it can be difficult to spot the difference.

Don’t overload your sockets

