In an unexpected twist of irony, Orsett Fire Station became the scene of an emergency as a fire broke out inside the station on Thursday, 12th July.

The fire, which damaged a fire engine cab and the station’s doors, was extinguished swiftly by the duty crew, with additional support from nearby stations.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. At the time of the incident, firefighters were engaged in training activities.

The alarm system inside the station alerted them to the unexpected situation. Quickly responding, they managed to contain the fire before crews from neighbouring stations, including one pump and a special unit, arrived on the scene.

Information shared with Emergency Services News reveals that the fire’s source might be a thermal imaging camera battery left charging unattended, although this has not been officially confirmed.

After the incident, all Essex Fire & Rescue staff have been directed to stop leaving such devices to charge unattended.

According to the source, a cadet motor was crucial in the early stages of firefighting efforts.

Even with the deployment of the cadet motor, the fire was fully extinguished when the arrival and intervention of additional firefighting crews from other stations.

Orsett Fire Station is now temporarily closed for a thorough investigation into the fire’s origins and necessary repairs.

During this time, Orsett crews have been relocated to Grays Fire Station.

The Fire & Rescue Service reassures the public that their ability to respond to incidents remains unaffected.

Orsett Fire Station, the very station engulfed by the fire, was ironically listed on the ‘Tipp sheet’ as one of the stations designated to respond to its own incident.

Investigations into the exact cause of the fire at Orsett Fire Station are currently underway.

