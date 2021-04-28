A hugely anticipated animal welfare law is set to make it on to the Statutes books within the next 24 hours, after the immensely successful ‘Finns Law’ campaign.

The Bill, which calls for much harsher custodial sentences for those guilty of committing animal cruelty offences, is poised to receive Royal Assent and become law.

Chris Loder MP tweeted:

‘My Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill has just completed all Parliamentary stages in both Houses.

‘The Bill is now being taken to HM the Queen for Royal Assent. Just ONE DAY away from this important change in law for animals!’

The new law will raise the maximum penalty for those guilty of charges related to animal cruelty in England Wales from six months in prison and an unlimited fine to five years imprisonment.

Retired police dog ‘Finn’. Image credit: K9Finn / Twitter

The Bill, also known as Finns Law, was spearheaded by PC Dave Wardell after his police dog, Finn, nearly died after being stabbed by a violent criminal.

PC Wardell was also injured during the incident after being stabbed in his hand.

Part one of Finn’s Law pushed for more government assistance when looking after service animals such as service dogs like Finn.

Part two of the law was to demand tougher sentences on individuals who commit animal cruelty.

Police Dog Finn recovering at home after being stabbed 5th October 2016.

In a statement, Dave said:

“I’m overjoyed that Finn’s Law Part 2, or the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill, has passed all of the stages and will be passed into law following Royal assent.

“When this new Bill comes into force later this year it’ll mean that our beloved animals will be better protected and courts will have greater powers to impose longer prison sentences for those who commit horrific cruelty and abuse.

Police Dog Finn after receiving life-saving surgery after being stabbed 5th October 2016.

“I am so thrilled that Finn’s traumatic ordeal has paved the way for change and that his legacy will be making a difference in animals’ lives for decades to come.”

