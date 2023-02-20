A man who attacked two fathers while they were out with their children, leaving one with a fractured skull and serious injuries, has been jailed for eight years.
Kameron Grant-Smith, aged 29 and of no fixed address, was sentenced on Friday at Leicester Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
The incident occurred on Friday 19 August last year, when Grant-Smith had an argument with the two men in Bay Street before returning to his car to retrieve a knife. One of the victims, aged 25, was stabbed multiple times as he lay on top of his child in an attempt to protect her, while the other victim, aged 32, was slashed on the arm and hand while carrying his son.
Following the attack, Grant-Smith fled the scene but was located and arrested the next day in Market Harborough. Officers quickly identified him as the perpetrator after the car he had been driving was found abandoned. It had been hired from a rental company on the morning of the incident.
During the trial, which began on Monday, 13 February, Grant-Smith admitted to his crimes and was sentenced to eight years for one count of GBH, six years for the second count, and eight months for possession of the weapon. The sentences will run concurrently.
The two injured men were taken to hospital following the attack. The 25-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to one of his arms and is still receiving treatment. The 32-year-old man also suffered a head injury and cuts to one of his arms and hand. Thankfully, the children were not physically harmed in the attack.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Katherine Dabrowska, said:
“This horrific incident is a clear example of the devastation carrying a knife and deciding to use it can have on all of those involved.
“Grant-Smith’s actions that day left two men injured but also two children traumatised by what they had witnessed.
“I am pleased that justice have now been done and he will spend many years behind bars.”
