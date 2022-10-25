Two brothers and their father are in prison after two police officers were assaulted as they intervened in an altercation between two groups.

The two officers were patrolling Nottingham city centre on a Saturday night when they saw a fight in Trinity Row.

The pair quickly moved in to break up the two groups and in doing so, were attacked themselves.

One of the officers was punched several times in the head, while the second cop suffered a broken thumb.

Further police units quickly arrived, and three suspects were arrested and charged in relation to the incident, which happened just after midnight on 10 October last year.

Kamil Osmenda, aged 28, of Parkin Street, Alfreton; Pawel Osmenda, aged 32, of Malcolm Close, Mapperley Park; and their father Zdzislaw Osmenda, aged 55, who lives in Poland, all appeared at Nottingham Crown Court last week (Thursday 20 October).

They were each jailed for 10 weeks having pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating at a previous hearing.

Passing sentence, Judge Steven Coupland told them:

“All three of you were drunk in the city centre – you got yourselves involved in a fight with another group.

“Police, doing their job, had to intervene. I’ve seen the CCTV – they were in full uniform, it was obvious who they were.

“Despite that, no doubt because of the drink, you turned on the police – as a group you struggled with them, you pushed them and punched them on more than one occasion.

“Those officers were outnumbered by your group. What often happens is that other people not in your group would get involved and start a bigger incident, that didn’t happen here but could have done.

“One officer was seriously injured. I accept that you didn’t mean to cause the type of injury that was caused but you did cause it. He required an operation. He was off work for nearly two months and even five months after this he couldn’t use his thumb properly.

“Police are there to protect people from violence and often do so with incredible bravery – the courts must protect them from people who act as you did.”

Detective Constable Ben Grayson, who investigated the incident, said he was pleased all three men had been brought to justice.

He said: “Our officers go to work every day to help protect members of the public and keep people safe.

“As we have repeatedly shown in the past we will always take robust action against anyone who assaults police officers or fellow emergency workers.

“Whatever the circumstances there is never an excuse for actions such as these and we will continue to do everything in our power to crackdown on this kind of behaviour.”