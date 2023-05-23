Late Monday evening on May 22, Ely, a suburb of Cardiff, descended into chaos following a serious road traffic collision that claimed the lives of two teenage boys.

The tragic accident took place on Snowden Road, and the local community is still reeling from the violent disturbances that ensued.

Traffic Collision and Tragedy

South Wales Police were alerted to a serious road traffic collision shortly after 6 pm.

Officers responding to the scene found the crash had already occurred, resulting in the tragic deaths of two teenage boys.

The police quickly found themselves managing a large-scale public disorder that lasted until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

During the incident, several vehicles were set ablaze, property was damaged, and numerous police officers were injured.

Specially-trained public order officers, including those from neighbouring forces, were deployed to help contain the situation.

Community Reactions

A local resident, Emma, described the shocking event to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nicky Campbell, stating, “It’s been a long night.”

The sounds of a circling NPAS helicopter pervaded the night as Emma and others kept track of the escalating violence through local social media groups.

Adding to the heart-wrenching situation was a desperate plea from the mother of one of the deceased teenagers, asking rioters to stop so she could reach her son’s body.

The Aftermath

The morning after, the scene was a devastating sight, with rubble littering the roads and remains of fires still smoking.

A local nursery, Cylch Meithrin Trelai & Caerau, was forced to close due to a sudden staffing shortage, as two staff members took bereavement leave in response to the tragic events.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis of South Wales Police addressed the situation, sending his condolences to the bereaved families while also condemning the subsequent riots.

He stated that the police received numerous calls from frightened residents, and the violent behaviour towards emergency services and property was completely unacceptable.

Riots and Rumors

In the wake of the tragic accident, a riot erupted with cars torched and missiles thrown at police officers.

A massive crowd of 100-150 people gathered at the scene, escalating the situation to a “large-scale disorder.”

The unrest stretched into the early hours of Tuesday, with the police remaining on the scene.

The police and crime commissioner for South Wales, Alun Michael, confirmed on Tuesday morning that the crash led to two fatalities.

However, he disputed rumours circulating on social media about a preceding police chase, categorically stating that no police chase had occurred before the crash.

Investigations and Arrests

South Wales Police is now focused on fully investigating the circumstances of the crash and the subsequent disorder.

Arrests have been made in connection with the riots, and more are expected.

As investigations continue, the police will maintain an enhanced presence throughout the week and into the weekend.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis said:

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the families of the two boys who have died following the collision in Ely and with those affected by the disorder which followed.

“These are scenes we do not expect to see in our communities, particularly a close-knit community such as Ely. We received a large number of calls from residents who were understandably frightened by the actions of this large group who were intent on causing crime and disorder.

“The level of violence towards emergency services and the damage to property and vehicles was totally unacceptable.

“Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.

“Arrests have already been made in connection with the disorder, and more will follow. We shall be maintaining an enhanced police presence throughout the week and into the weekend.

“We would like to thank the public for their support and appeal to anyone with information or video footage to come forward and provide that to us.”

Anyone with information about the collision or the disorder is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2300166555.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Contact via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email swp101@south-wales.police.uk

101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

