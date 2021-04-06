A two-week-old baby killed after his pram was hit by a car in Brownhills (West Midlands Police) has been named by his family as Ciaran Leigh Morris.

A BMW is understood to have been involved in a collision with another car in High Street before striking his pram at around 16:00 hours on 4th April.

The young boy was being pushed along the pavement by his family at the time and suffered severe injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but nothing could be done to save him despite the best efforts of medical staff.

James Paul Davis, aged 34, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision.

Davis, from Walsall, has been remanded in police custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (6th April).

In an emotional tribute, Ciaran’s parents said:

“Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

“We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

“Fly high angel.”

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from WMP’s serious collision investigation unit, said:

“We’ve all been left numb by the sad death of Ciaran. He was just two-weeks-old and his life has been tragically taken away.

“To see the loss of someone so young is difficult for us as officers, but we know the pain is even greater for Ciaran’s family.

“We’ll be doing all we can to support them while also trying to establish what happened leading to the collision.

“I would ask people to please respect the family at this sad time and allow them the privacy to grieve.”

