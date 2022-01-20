The family of a paramedic who died following a road traffic collision have held a memorial service for their loved one, accompanied by her colleagues and the emergency workers who tried to save her.

Alice Clark tragically died after the emergency ambulance she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A21 Sevenoaks bypass earlier this month.

Alice, 21, who had only joined South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) in November, died at the scene following the collision near Tonbridge.

Her devastated parents paid tribute to their “beautiful, kind” daughter the next day on Thursday, January 6.

This week, a service was held to remember Alice from Newington, near Sittingbourne, where mourners laid flowers.

On social media, a post from Secamb this morning said:

“Yesterday #SECAmb crews from Paddock Wood and Critical Care paramedics joined with her family and colleagues from Kent Police, Kent Fire and Rescue Service, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust and Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex in a small service to remember Alice and lay flowers at the scene.”

Those at the service included Alice’s colleagues in Secamb, who had responded to the incident.

Following her death, her parents paid an emotional tribute to her, saying:

“Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift.

“She was a beautiful, kind, fun-loving daughter, sister and granddaughter. She loved to travel and anyone who met her loved her.

“She will be missed more than words can say by family and friends.”

Last week, Secamb released an emotional and heartfelt message from Alice’s parents, saying they have been “overwhelmed, honoured and comforted” by the support they have received from around the world.