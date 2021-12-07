Some pictures have emerged on social media of the moment when cops on the Falklands Islands put in a road closure to prevent an accident after two sea lions decided to fornicate on the road.
The pictures, taken by Genti Cena Photography, and shared in the Falkland Island Pictures group on Facebook, show an officer putting some cones around the animals.
Clearly, the two creatures had been ‘at it’ for some time, as they seemed not to be too phased by all of the commotions that were going down around them.
The Falklands Island community is policed by 28 constables, who help keep safe its 3,150 residents (that number excludes the local sea lion community).
It is not clear how long the road closures were put in place, but the mating sea lions looked like they made the moist of it.
One group member remarked: ‘And… then…. Falkland Is. population grows more and more…. and with no shame at all!’.
Another added: ‘Sealing the relationship!’
