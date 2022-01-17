An Ashford man who impersonated a police officer after crashing his car in has been jailed for a year and a half.

37-Year-Old David Saunders told members of the public who went to his aid after he crashed that he was an ‘undercover officer’, before producing a set of handcuffs and a knife.

Saunders was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on 13 January 2022 after admitting charges of threatening with a bladed article, impersonating a police officer, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Saunders’ Vauxhall Astra collided with a traffic island in Beaver Road shortly before 15:00 hours on 20 November 2021, after pedestrians had to jump out of its way.

The car then mounted the pavement and hit a fence.

David Saunders

Members of the public approached the vehicle to check on Saunders, who was in the driver’s seat.

Saunders tried to get the car started again, without success. He then told bystanders he was an undercover police officer and attempted to take a phone from a witness who was calling the emergency services.

The pedestrians asked him for some police identification, which he could not produce, but he took out some handcuffs and a knife from his car, which he waved around erratically.

Kent Police and British Transport Police officers attended the scene and, following a short pursuit on foot, Saunders was arrested near Ashford International railway station.

Following his arrest, he refused to supply a breath or urine sample, so that it could be determined whether he was over the drink or drug drive limit.

As part of his sentence, Saunders, of Beaver Road, Ashford, was disqualified from driving for more than four years.

Detective Sergeant Robert Goodban, of East Kent Criminal Investigation Department, said:

‘It is very fortunate that Saunders’ dangerous driving on the day of these offences did not cause a far more serious collision, which could have injured him or members of the public.

‘Saunders’ behaviour after the crash would have been very distressing to those at the scene and his attempts to impersonate a police officer constitute a very serious offence.

‘I am pleased the swift actions of officers on the day saw him quickly arrested and the investigation which followed has now led to him being jailed.’

